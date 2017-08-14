A Texas private equity firm is suing Pembina Pipeline Corp. for a half-billion dollars, arguing one of its investments was driven into receivership by the pipeline company.
Irving, Tex.-based NGP Energy Capital Management LLC is seeking at least $501-million in damages tied to its investment in defunct Mosaic Energy Ltd., according to a statement of claim filed in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in Calgary.
