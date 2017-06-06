Guelph, Ont.-based Canadian Solar Inc. is facing the threat of American trade action against its Asian manufacturing operations as the global solar-energy industry struggles with tough competition and plummeting costs.

In a conference call Tuesday, Canadian Solar chief executive Shawn Qu said the company is weathering the storm by driving down its own costs and increasing the productivity of its solar modules, even as it sells solar-energy projects it had developed.

