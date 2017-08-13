Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Condominiums in west Toronto, seen in the distance behind hydro towers in a corridor near Centennial Park, are photographed on May 31, 2017. Ontario’s Liberal government is looking at imports from Quebec to provide additional sources of low-cost, clean electricity. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Shawn McCarthy

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s Liberal government is looking at imports from Quebec to provide additional sources of low-cost, clean electricity in order to meet ambitious plans to electrify transportation and space heating in buildings while reducing the grid’s reliance on natural-gas generation.

While each province currently has more generating capacity than is required, both forecast those surpluses will shrink. In Ontario’s case, it will disappear entirely as older facilities come off line and demand increases. However, Quebec has plans to add additional capacity in the coming years and is aggressively looking for markets to sell its surplus energy, including Ontario.

