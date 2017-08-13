Ontario’s Liberal government is looking at imports from Quebec to provide additional sources of low-cost, clean electricity in order to meet ambitious plans to electrify transportation and space heating in buildings while reducing the grid’s reliance on natural-gas generation.

While each province currently has more generating capacity than is required, both forecast those surpluses will shrink. In Ontario’s case, it will disappear entirely as older facilities come off line and demand increases. However, Quebec has plans to add additional capacity in the coming years and is aggressively looking for markets to sell its surplus energy, including Ontario.

