Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr speaks in the House of Commons on Jan. 25, 2016. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)
Shawn McCarthy

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says the federal government is focused on regulatory efficiency as it overhauls Ottawa’s environmental assessment regime amid fears the Liberals are burdening the resource sector with too much regulation.

At their meeting in New Brunswick on Tuesday, Mr. Carr and his provincial colleagues agreed to assess the competitiveness of the country’s resource sector, as major international oil and gas companies retreat from Canada.

Follow Shawn McCarthy on Twitter: @smccarthy55

