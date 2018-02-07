Patience wearing thin as Trans Mountain delays mount, president says

Investor patience is wearing thin as delays mount to Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.'s $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline, the company's president says.

Ian Anderson said Kinder Morgan is aware that prospects for the Alberta-to-British Columbia pipeline could become untenable the longer it takes to obtain needed permits, but he stopped short of saying the company is close to abandoning the major expansion.

"I am committed to this and I'm going to see this through to completion," he said in an interview at the company's Calgary headquarters on Wednesday. "That said, investor patience is a whole different matter."

Story continues below advertisement

He added: "We're currently on a path to getting approvals, but it's not lost on us that there are still obstacles."

The comments come amid a growing trade battle between Alberta and British Columbia over the plan to nearly triple crude shipments on the line to 890,000 barrels per day.

Last week, B.C.'s NDP government proposed regulations that would prevent increased shipments of diluted bitumen through the province pending further study of how the extra-thick crude behaves when spilled in water.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has said the move is illegal and unconstitutional. This week, her government imposed a ban on roughly $70-million worth of wine imports from the western province. Ms. Notley had also suspended talks on electricity imports from B.C.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said the retaliation is premature and that his government has yet to begin consultations on the proposed regulations. He was due to address the media later Wednesday.

Kinder Morgan has already slowed spending on the multibillion-dollar pipeline and said oil shipments won't start before Dec., 2020, at the earliest, a year later than planned. The expansion also faces numerous court challenges.

Mr. Anderson said the company's next steps will be determined after B.C. releases a so-called intentions paper, expected by the end of the month. The province has said the document will provide an overview of the proposed regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the political manoeuvring, he said the company continues to receive permits from the province. However, he said the process has proceeded without political support, and noted the National Energy Board has authority to resolve any further disputes.