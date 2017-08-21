Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Kitimat, B.C., habour is seen in 2012. LNG Canada plans to build a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Kitimat. (Robin Rowland/The Canadian Press)
Brent Jang

VANCOUVER — The Globe and Mail

Malaysia’s Petronas is considering acquiring a South Korean firm’s minority stake in a B.C. liquefied natural gas project led by Shell after cancelling its rival venture in the province last month.

State-owned Petronas had led the Pacific NorthWest LNG proposal on B.C.’s north coast but scrapped it in July. The Malaysian energy giant is now seeking ways to move natural gas from its properties in northeast B.C. to foreign markets, an industry source familiar with Petronas said.

