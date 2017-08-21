Malaysia’s Petronas is considering acquiring a South Korean firm’s minority stake in a B.C. liquefied natural gas project led by Shell after cancelling its rival venture in the province last month.

State-owned Petronas had led the Pacific NorthWest LNG proposal on B.C.’s north coast but scrapped it in July. The Malaysian energy giant is now seeking ways to move natural gas from its properties in northeast B.C. to foreign markets, an industry source familiar with Petronas said.

