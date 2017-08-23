A Petronas executive says the Malaysian energy giant is exploring becoming a partner on a pipeline project that would help move natural gas from its properties in northeast British Columbia.
State-owned Petronas, which cancelled plans last month for a B.C. liquefied natural gas terminal, needs pipeline access to market its natural gas in the North Montney area, Anuar Taib told the Malaysian government’s news agency Bernama.Report Typo/Error
Follow @brentcjangon Twitter:
- TransCanada Corp$63.31+0.70(+1.12%)
- TransCanada Corp$50.48+0.66(+1.32%)
- Seven Generations Energy Ltd$18.14+0.27(+1.51%)
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP$55.16-0.93(-1.66%)
- Kinder Morgan Inc$19.01+0.22(+1.17%)
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC$56.54+0.54(+0.96%)
- Updated August 23 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.