Plains Midstream reopens oil train terminal as shipping crude by rail rebounds

The startup of new oil sands projects and tight pipeline capacity are fuelling a rebound in moving crude by rail, prompting at least one company to restart a mothballed Western Canadian loading terminal.

Plains Midstream Canada said it is reopening its train-loading facility in Kerrobert, Sask., which closed in 2016 after oil prices had plunged to less than $50 (U.S.) a barrel from more than $100 and Canadian crude was shunned by U.S. refiners in favour of cheaper supplies from overseas.

Railways hauled more than 34 million barrels of Canadian oil to the United States in the first nine months of 2017, according to Canada's National Energy Board. This is 8 per cent more than for all of 2016 and on pace to be the highest since 2014, when oil-by-rail exports reached 58 million barrels.

Story continues below advertisement

Plains Midstream said in an e-mail it will be "recommissioning" the oil train terminal in January.

The move comes amid rising oil patch output that has strained pipeline capacity and favourable price spreads between Canadian and U.S. oil.

"In recent years, Western Canadian producers have continued to invest in new projects despite the rout in global prices, which added significant capacity in the region," said Benoît Poirier, a stock analyst at Desjardins Capital Markets. "The oil surplus will have to move by rail to reach its end market, the U.S., due to the lack of pipeline capacity."

Taylor Robinson, president of Chicago-based logistics company PLG Consulting, said he expects oil volumes on the rails will continue to grow over the next two years as oil sands output rises and pipeline space remains scarce.

Enbridge Inc. and TransCanada Corp. are pushing ahead with pipeline plans that would move oil patch production to refiners in the United States.

Railways move a small share of Canadian exports – Mr. Robinson pegs it in the single digits – but travel places that pipelines don't and offer shippers and refiners greater flexibility, at a higher price.

Pipeline tolls to move a barrel of Alberta crude range from about $5 to Chicago and $12 to the Southeastern U.S., according to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. The same trips by rail used to cost twice as much. But Mr. Robinson said railways have discounted some shipments, and a trip to Texas can costs about $12 a barrel, compared with $10 by pipe.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"The rail network has gotten more competitive in the last two years since the downturn," Mr. Robinson said by phone.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co. declined to comment on freight charges.

The difference in prices between Canadian and U.S. benchmark oil has risen to about $17, a two-year high, according to data from Bloomberg and Net Energy Inc. Mr. Robinson said traders will ship by rail if spreads reach $15. But they might do so even if the move is not a money maker, he said.

"It's tight, that's for sure. There are people that are shipping because they have facilities built and they need to ship. They don't have pipeline capacity so there is some volume that moves no matter what. That's what's happened the last couple of years," Mr. Robinson said.

Still, Canadian railway executives are wary of the crude-by-rail market, a low-margin business with volumes that are highly sensitive to oil price swings.

"For crude, and it is by choice, we will take a bit of a growth pause and we will look for a more attractive entry point for this spot market when we have built up incremental capacity," JJ Ruest, marketing chief of CN, said in October.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Poirier, the analyst, said CP is better positioned than CN to benefit from a rise in crude shipments because CP has exclusive access to an oil terminal in Hardisty, Alta. CP also serves the Plains Midstream terminal.

Keith Creel, chief executive officer of CP, said last week the current demand for crude shipments will not last, and he will not invest in new sidings and employees to handle the "niche" business of moving oil.

"The economics favour the pipeline," Mr. Creel said at an investors' conference in Florida. "We're talking about 30-year asset decisions. I'm not going to be making 30-year decisions based on two to three years of demand. But in the interim period I think there's an opportunity, especially if we manage this properly, to win business."

In 2014, CP's crude revenue rose by 29 per cent to $480-million (Canadian), but fell by 19 per cent in 2015.

"We were married to the ramp up. This company was connected to it. Our value was driven by it. We felt, like everyone else, that it was real and it was staying," Mr. Creel said. "We went through a very painful divorce. We took some hits in the marketplace, rightfully so. We made a decision after that we're not going to chase the peaks."