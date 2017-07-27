Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Potash Corp. facility is seen in this file photo. (DAVID STOBBE/REUTERS)
SASKATOON — The Canadian Press

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. earned a second-quarter profit of $201-million (U.S.), boosted by a one-time tax provision recovery.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 24 cents per share for the quarter, including eight cents per share due to provincial tax changes.

That compared with a profit of $121-million or 14 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Sales in the quarter totalled $1.12-billion, up from $1.05-billion a year ago.

PotashCorp signed a deal last year to merge with Agrium Inc. The company says it expects to complete that deal late in the third quarter this year.

In its outlook, PotashCorp maintained its full-year 2017 earnings guidance of 45 to 65 cents per share, including merger-related costs expected to be six cents per share.

