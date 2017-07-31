The lacklustre outlook for the price of oil is bringing down the companies that get paid to drill for it.
Precision Drilling Corp. shares slumped to their lowest price since the global financial crisis, despite financial results from Canada’s largest drilling contractor that showed a marked improvement in finances and operations.Report Typo/Error
