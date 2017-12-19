Price spike in sulphur leaves farmers, fertilizer makers sour

Phosphate fertilizer producers, including Mosaic Co. and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., are paying the highest prices in two years for sulphur, a key ingredient in their farm products, but farmers are the ones absorbing the extra cost.

Higher sulphur costs, the result of tight global supplies and strong Chinese demand, come as fertilizer makers struggle against a crop price slump that has diminished farmer buying power and as new global phosphate supplies come on stream.

The spike in thinly traded sulphur caused "a bit of pandemonium," as it is a byproduct of oil and gas output, making it difficult to fill shortages quickly, said Andy Jung, director of market and strategic analysis at Minnesota-based Mosaic.

Mosaic and Potash, among others, convert bright-yellow sulphur into sulphuric acid to make diammonium phosphate (DAP), a widely used phosphorus fertilizer.

While crucial for fertilizer, sulphur is a small, niche product that energy producers remove from oil to prevent acid-rain-causing emissions. Potential beneficiaries of higher sulphur prices include producers Teck Resources Ltd., which declined to comment, and Suncor Energy Inc., which did not respond.

Mosaic and Potash are paying $110 (U.S.) a tonne for sulphur this quarter, up $36 from last quarter, BMO analyst Joel Jackson said. In response, fertilizer companies have increased DAP prices. It sold at Tampa, Fla., for an average $385 a tonne last week, up 21 per cent year over year, according to Mosaic.

Higher fertilizer costs come as North American farmers are already financially stressed.

In the past two weeks, Chinese sulphur prices have declined rapidly from their highs in typically volatile fashion, offering some relief, Mr. Jung said. Even so, Mr. Jackson expects contract sulphur prices in the first quarter of 2018 to exceed fourth-quarter prices.