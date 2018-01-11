Quebec smelter locks out 1,030 workers after contract rejected

Workers at the ABI aluminum smelter in Becancour, Que., have been locked out after rejecting a contract offer.

The United Steelworkers Local 9700 confirmed the facility's 1,030 employees were suddenly locked out at 3 a.m. today, less than 24 hours after they voted against the offer by more than 80 per cent.

The union says the bargaining committee will meet soon to establish a strategy to address what it called a cavalier gesture by the company.

In the meantime, workers were stationed in front of the factory, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

Management, which had called the offer final, said Wednesday it was disappointed with the vote result.

ABI indicated in a statement the plant will maintain certain operations, as permitted by law, but run by managers.

Only one out of three production lines will be in operation.

The company declined further comment.

After releasing the vote results, the union said it believed a settlement was possible and urged the company to resume bargaining to replace a five-year collective agreement that expired in November.

The union says the key issue is a company plan to introduce a new member-funded pension plan instead of a defined benefit plan.

Local president Clement Masse denounced management's decision to trigger a lockout without warning in the middle of the night.

But he added in a statement Thursday the union remains open to talking.

"Our position has not changed, our door is always open to negotiate in good faith, to ensure the smooth running of this factory," he said.

The ABI smelter, a major private employer in the region, is 75 per cent owned by Alcoa and 25 per cent by Rio Tinto Alcan.