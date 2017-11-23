Russian minister says OPEC deal hurting domestic economy

Russia's economic growth in October was negatively affected by a global deal between members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia to curb crude oil production, Russia's Economic Development Minister said on Thursday.

Maxim Oreshkin's comments are the first by a senior Russian official giving a negative assessment of the deal, in which Russia joined OPEC and others in cutting output from January by about 1.8 million barrels a day (b/d) to end a supply glut.

The minister was speaking a week before Russia and OPEC meet in Vienna to discussing an extension of the pact to curb output, possibly to the end of 2018. It is now due to expire on March 31.

Under the deal, Russia agreed to cut output by 300,000 b/d from its level in October, 2016.

"Because of the OPEC deal, we have a negative direct impact from oil production, as well as indirect effects related to low investment activity due to production limits," Mr. Oreshkin said.

Russia's oil-dependent economy grew 1.8 per cent year over year in the third quarter of 2017, slowing from 2.5 per cent in the second quarter, the best annual rate since the third quarter of 2012, data showed this month.

Mr. Oreshkin and other officials have said the economy was on track to grow by more than 2 per cent after two years of recession. But data on retail sales and other areas have raised questions about the durability of the recovery.

Mr. Oreshkin told reporters annual inflation in Russia had slowed to between 2.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent, adding the ministry retained its full-year inflation forecast of up to 2.8 per cent.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday Russia would determine its position on a extending the oil pact later in November. OPEC meets in Vienna on Nov. 30.

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia has been lobbying oil ministers to agree to a nine-month extension at next week's meeting, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Brent crude futures have climbed above $60 (U.S.) a barrel for the first time since mid-2015 thanks to the oil pact, helping Russia's economy, which depends heavily on oil and gas revenue.

But if oil stays in the $60-$65 range or higher, Russia would be unlikely to support a deal extension for fear the spike would be followed by a damaging fall, said Chris Weafer, a senior partner at Moscow-based strategy firm Macro Advisory.

"Moscow has had to deal with the economic and social consequences of two recent oil-price collapses, in 2008-09 and from 2014," he said in a note this week.

"The damage from a third collapse would likely greatly outweigh the financial gains to be made from higher oil in the meantime," he wrote.