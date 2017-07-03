Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

People leave the Penn West Tower in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Kelly Cryderman

CALGARY

It was early 2014, and the mid-level financial manager couldn’t hide her exasperation with the accounting practices at Penn West Petroleum, then one of Canada’s largest energy firms.

“We are starting again with the stupid stuff to make the numbers look better,” wrote the woman, a manager of operations analysis at Penn West, in an e-mail to her superior, Jeffery Curran. She was referring to a journal entry that would reclassify $2-million in operating costs as capital expenditure.

