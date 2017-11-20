Shell Canada, Syncrude to cut synthetic crude volumes: sources

Shell Canada, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, has warned customers synthetic crude volumes from its 255,000-barrel-per-day Scotford, Alta., upgrader may be reduced in November and potentially December, trading sources said on Monday.

A Shell spokeswoman declined to comment.

In a separate incident, the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta has also told customers it will cut synthetic crude volumes by around 5 per cent in November, two trading sources said.

Syncrude has capacity to produce nearly 350,000 bpd.

A Syncrude spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.