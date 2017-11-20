 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Shell Canada, Syncrude to cut synthetic crude volumes: sources

Shell Canada, Syncrude to cut synthetic crude volumes: sources

A tailings pond near the Syncrude tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alta.

Todd Korol/Reuters

CALGARY
Reuters

Shell Canada, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, has warned customers synthetic crude volumes from its 255,000-barrel-per-day Scotford, Alta., upgrader may be reduced in November and potentially December, trading sources said on Monday.

A Shell spokeswoman declined to comment.

In a separate incident, the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta has also told customers it will cut synthetic crude volumes by around 5 per cent in November, two trading sources said.

Story continues below advertisement

Syncrude has capacity to produce nearly 350,000 bpd.

A Syncrude spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Keystone XL pipeline clinches final approval in Nebraska (Reuters)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨