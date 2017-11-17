SouthGobi Resources says CEO was arrested in China

Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said on Friday its chief executive was arrested on Oct. 11 and detained at the Rizhao City Detention Center in China as a suspect in a fraudulent loan case.
SouthGobi's board has formed a special committee to investigate the charges against Aminbuhe.
Earlier this week, the company said Aminbuhe was on leave and appointed Bing Wang as interim CEO.
Aminbuhe joined SouthGobi as non-executive director in August 2015 and became the CEO a month later.
Before joining SouthGobi, Aminbuhe was a director at National United Resources Holding Ltd.
Vancouver-based SouthGobi, whose primary market is China, operates its flagship coal mine in Mongolia.
