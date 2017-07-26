The Supreme Court of Canada has quashed a National Energy Board permit allowing seismic testing in waters off the Inuit community of Clyde River, but re-asserted its view that Indigenous groups do not have a “veto” over resources projects impacting their traditional territory.

In companion decisions issued Wednesday, the court ruled that the federal government can rely on the National Energy Board to handle consultations with Indigenous communities over how proposed resource developments would impact their traditional territories, but the board faces high hurdles when it does so.

The top court issued judgments in two cases in which the NEB provided authorizations for companies to undertake development activities – Petroleum Geo-Services Inc.’s plan to conduct seismic testing off the coast of Nunavut, and Enbridge Inc.’s project to reverse the flow of Line 9 pipeline to carry western Canadian oil to Montreal. In unanimous decisions, the court upheld the appeal of the Hamlet of Clyde River against the seismic activity, but dismissed the challenge by the Chippewas of the Thames First Nations against the Enbridge project.

The decision from the top court makes it clear that when assessing projects, the National Energy Board must clearly and explicitly consult with Indigenous groups, give them a full opportunity to participate in the process and accommodate their rights where the projects would pose some risks. However, those rights must be balanced against “competing societal interests,” the decision said.

“This does not mean that the interests of indigenous groups cannot be balanced with other interests at the accommodation stage,” Justices Russell Brown and Andromache Karakatsanis jointly wrote in the decision. “Indeed, it is for this reason that the duty to consult does not provide Indigenous groups with a ‘veto’ over final Crown decisions.”

First Nations and other aboriginal communities across the country have become major participants in every major resource projects as companies seek to win their support rather than battle them in the courts. Over the past several years, courts have clarified how their treaty rights must be accommodated by the government when assessing whether to approve projects.

The Clyde River and Chippewas of the Thames cases both involved projects in which the NEB made the final decision, rather than make recommendations to cabinets, as was the case with major pipeline reviews like Kinder Morgan Inc.’s TransMountain expansion. Three B.C. First Nations are challenging that the federal permit in federal court.

In the Chippewas of the Thames case, the nine justices concurred that the government was acting legally in delegating the duty to consult to the National Energy Board, and that the board had given full participation to the First Nations whose treaty rights might be impacted.

“We find the NEB provided the Chippewas of Thames with an adequate opportunity to participate in the decision-making process,” the court said. “Second, we find that the NEB sufficiently assessed the potential impacts on the rights of indigenous groups and found that the risk of negative consequences was minimal and could be mitigated.”

As well, the board imposed conditions on Enbridge that were, in part, aimed at mitigating risks to the rights of Indigenous communities, the justices noted.

“The Chippewas of the Thames are not entitled to a one-sided process, but rather, a co-operative one with a view towards reconciliation. Balance and compromise are inherent in that process.”

Enbridge has already started operation of Line 9, which has capacity to deliver 300,000 barrels per day of western crude to Quebec markets. It is not clear what would have been the impact of the courts finding in favour of the Chippewas of the Thames.

The First Nations group complained that they had never been consulted when the pipeline was originally built in 1959. But the court concluded the current duty to consult “is not the vehicle to address historical grievances.”

In the Clyde River decision, the court found that the NEB had failed to meet its obligation to consult with the Inuit community which had treaty rights to harvest the marine life off the coast. The justices said it was clear the seismic work would pose risk to those rights. It said the board never directly dealt with the impact on Indigenous rights but rather did so indirectly through an environmental assessment.

Officials from Petroleum Geo-Services Inc. visited the community but were unable to answer key question that Inuit leaders had about the impact on marine mammals from the sound waves from a loud air gun used in seismic testing. In answering the questions, NEB provided a 3,926-page document largely in English, which residents found nearly impossible to download over slow-speed Internet.

“To put it mildly, furnishing answers to questions that went to the heart of the treaty rights at stake in the form of a practically inaccessible document dump months after the questions were initially asked in person is not true consultation,” the justices said.

