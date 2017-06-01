Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Hockey legend Lanny McDonald is a plaintiff in a legal dispute that pits a group of investors in an Alberta limestone quarry against corporate giant Brookfield. (Todd Korol For The Globe and Mail)
Hockey legend Lanny McDonald is a plaintiff in a legal dispute that pits a group of investors in an Alberta limestone quarry against corporate giant Brookfield. (Todd Korol For The Globe and Mail)

Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of investor group led by Lanny McDonald Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge over a business dispute from a group of investors led by former hockey star Lanny McDonald.

At issue is how Birch Mountain Resources Ltd. lost its Alberta limestone quarry to Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. after running into financial trouble.

Retired Calgary Flames star McDonald and his co-plaintiffs have alleged that Brookfield subsidiaries used misleading and oppressive actions to gain control of the company and its quarry.

Brookfield has called the accusations meritless, frivolous and an abuse of process.

In 2015, a Calgary judge agreed, ruling there was no merit to the claim.

Alberta’s Court of Appeal also dismissed a challenge and, as usual, the Supreme Court did not give reasons today for refusing to hear the case.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular