The Globe and Mail

Teck cuts sales volume forecast for steelmaking coal

A truck hauls a load at Teck Resources Coal Mountain operation near Sparwood, B.C.

Handout

Taenaz Shakir
Bengaluru
Reuters

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd on Friday cut its current-quarter forecast for steelmaking coal sales volumes.

Teck said it now expects sales volumes of steelmaking coal to be about 6 million tonnes in the first quarter, compared with its previous forecast of 6.3 million to 6.5 million tonnes.

Teck, the world's second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, said sales continued to be affected by logistics issues and "poor performance" at Westshore Terminals in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The company also said its coal dryer at Elkview coal mine in British Columbia resumed operations, after being halted following a pressure incident in January.

