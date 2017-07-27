Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A truck hauls a load at Teck Resources Coal Mountain operation near Sparwood, B.C. (The Canadian Press)
A truck hauls a load at Teck Resources Coal Mountain operation near Sparwood, B.C. (The Canadian Press)

Teck Resources profit boosted by steel-making coal business Add to ...

VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Teck Resources Ltd. says its steel-making coal business helped grow its second-quarter profit to $577-million.

The company says the profit amounted to $1 per share for the quarter ended June 30, up from $15-million or three cents per share a year ago.

Revenue in the quarter totalled nearly $2.82-billion, up from $1.74-billion.

The improvement came as Teck says it set second-quarter steel-making coal sales and production records of 6.9 million and 6.8 million tonnes and saw gains in prices, offset in part by higher costs.

The company also benefited from higher base metal prices and a weaker loonie compared with the U.S. dollar compared with a year ago.

Teck expects steel-making coal sales to reach at least seven million tonnes in the third quarter.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump launches 'dominant' energy policy focused on exports (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular