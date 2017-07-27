Suncor Energy Inc. said French oil major Total SA has cut off funding for the partners’ massive Fort Hills project, the latest sign of anxiety by a major international oil company over high costs in Alberta’s oil sands.

Suncor said the mine is still on track to start production by the end of the year, but chief executive officer Steve Williams said on a conference call that Total had chosen not to approve or provide additional funds for the project, sparking a commercial dispute between the companies.

Separately, Total chief financial officer Patrick de la Chevardiere said on a conference call the company was not prepared to accept a substantial cost increase at the project.

The dispute comes amid a selloff by global oil majors that has stoked concerns about the competitiveness of Alberta’s oil sands. More than $20-billion in bitumen assets has changed hands, with sellers ConocoPhillips Co. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC decamping for more economic prospects that offer better returns more quickly. The companies have also used proceeds to pay down debt.

Earlier this year, Suncor raised the price tag for Fort Hills as high as $17-billion due to construction delays and design changes, following wildfires last year during which work on the project was temporarily suspended.

Total has already pared its interest in the mine to 29.2-per-cent and openly mulled selling a further stake. Suncor, the operator, controls 50.8 per cent, with Teck Resources Ltd. owning the remaining 20-per-cent stake. The mine will have capacity of 194,000 barrels per day.

On Thursday, Suncor’s Mr. Williams played down the dispute, emphasizing the hefty spending on the project was already complete and construction close to finished. He declined repeatedly to elaborate on the disagreement, but suggested that Total has been examining a possible sale.

“We know that they have been looking at various strategies, but in this case, this is a commercial discussion between ourselves and Total,” he told analysts.

Suncor late on Wednesday reported net earnings for the three months ended June 30 of $435-million or 26 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $735-million or 46 cents.

The Calgary-based company kept its production target for the year but chopped expected output at the Syncrude Canada Ltd. bitumen mining and upgrading project by 3.5 per cent to a forecast range of 130,000 to 145,000 barrels per day.

Suncor also increased its budget by 10 per cent to $5.5-billion, due to higher costs at the aging Syncrude project and a more aggressive construction schedule at Fort Hills.

Production at the 350,000-barrel-per-day Syncrude project has been hampered for much of the year while the company works to repair damage from a fire that tore through the facility in March. The company said it would return to normal operating rates by early August; it had previously targeted mid-July.

