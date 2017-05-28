A West Coast property developer says it will ruin plans for a new subdivision of million-dollar homes. The owner of a family ranching business in British Columbia’s Interior fears for his pure-bred cows. The operator of a luxury heli-ski lodge says construction will spoil a pristine wilderness.

These are among hundreds of fresh complaints facing Kinder Morgan Inc. as the Houston-based company plots a route for its $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Alberta to the Pacific coast.

