TransCanada to restart Keystone pipeline at reduced rates

TransCanada Corp. says it will restart its Keystone pipeline at reduced rates on Tuesday after getting clearance from U.S. regulators, easing industry fears of a lengthy shutdown.

Calgary-based TransCanada said in a statement Monday that repair and restart plans for the pipeline have been reviewed by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration without objection, permitting the controlled return to service.

Portions of the 3,455-kilometre pipeline were shut down on Nov. 16 after a 5,000-barrel spill in South Dakota, cutting the flow of Canadian crude into the U.S. Midwest and weighing on prices for oil sands-derived barrels.The move to restart the 590,000-barrel-a-day line spells immediate relief for oil sands producers already grappling with tight export capacity as a series of big-ticket expansions gear up and proposed new pipelines face mounting delays.

The outage on Keystone led to a steeper discount on Western Canada Select heavy crude, highlighting the industry's increasing sensitivity to even temporary shutdowns. On Monday, WCS fetched about $16.35 (U.S.) under the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, broker Net Energy Inc. said, compared to about $14 before the leak.

Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Michael Loewen said South Dakota's Public Utilities Commission (PUC) may still conduct a review of the pipeline. "However it appears that a potential crisis may have been averted," he said in a note.

"Without objections from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, it does not appear that volumes will be impacted going forward unless the PUC finds any wrongdoing and revokes permits."

In the release, TransCanada offered no explanation for the cause of the spill and pointed to a gradual increase in shipments. "We are communicating plans to our customers and will continue working closely with them as we begin to return to normal operating conditions," it said.

The spill is the third since the pipeline started operations in 2010 and came days before regulators in neighbouring Nebraska approved an alternative to TransCanada's preferred route for its Keystone XL pipeline expansion through the state.

On Monday, the company asked the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) to reconsider that decision. A spokesman for TransCanada said the company is seeking permission to address questions it says the commission's approval raised.

"It is not an attempt by TransCanada to have the PSC alter its approval of the alternative mainline route," Terry Cunha said in an e-mail, referring to the path approved by the commission.

He said the company continues to review Keystone XL's costs and schedule. U.S. President Donald Trump approved the $8-billion pipeline last March, reversing president Barack Obama's rejection of the line on environmental grounds.

It would deliver as much as 830,000 barrels a day from Alberta as far as Steele City, Neb., where crude could be shipped on other lines to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The Calgary-based oil industry is also keen to move crude to Canada's Pacific coast, where Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.'s $7.4-billion (Canadian) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has already been delayed by nine months.