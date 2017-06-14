TransCanada Corp. is moving ahead with a $2-billion expansion to its natural gas pipeline system in Alberta and British Columbia as producers in the region struggle with chronic export snarls.

Calgary-based TransCanada said on Wednesday that the new capacity is backed by firm contracts with producers to ship roughly three billion cubic feet per day of gas on its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) system.

The plan adds to a $5.1-billion capital program aimed at boosting pipeline capacity in the Montney and Deep Basin exploration zones, where producers have been hampered by weak prices owing in part to shipping constraints.

The move comes as plans for major West Coast liquefied natural gas plants have stalled indefinitely, prompting companies to seek alternative outlets for fast-growing production.

Earlier this year, TransCanada sought clearances from regulators to build portions of its $1.4-billion North Montney line – a project previously tied to approvals of a multibillion-dollar export plant proposed by state-run Petronas of Malaysia.

TransCanada said the latest expansion comprises numerous projects totalling 273 kilometres of new pipe and related facilities. The company aims to start construction in early 2019, pending approvals from the National Energy Board.

Royal Bank of Canada analyst Robert Kwan said the announcement provides visible growth through 2021 and enhances the value and stability of the NGTL system.

TransCanada also said it has contracts totalling 381 million cubic feet a day for new capacity to move gas south to the Pacific Northwest, California and Nevada markets.

Report Typo/Error