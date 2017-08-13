Frustration and costs are mounting for natural gas producers over frequent outages on TransCanada Corp.’s Alberta pipeline network that have limited shipments and put heavy pressure on prices for the fuel.

TransCanada is conducting work on a northwestern portion of the vein-like system through which gas from the country’s most prolific deposit – the Montney – flows, disrupting operations. Unrelated maintenance in Alberta’s southeastern corner has also backed up volumes.

