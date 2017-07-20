Republicans in Congress are moving forward with legislation to streamline the approval of cross-border pipelines and transmission projects, and remove the President’s role in issuing permits.

The presidential permitting process – established under executive order in 1968 – became mired in controversy in the battle over TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL pipeline that was turned down by then-president Barack Obama in 2015, seven years after the company first applied for permit. President Donald Trump approved Keystone XL in March after an expedited review process, though TransCanada has not yet confirmed construction.

