Indigenous leaders in Minnesota are ratcheting up their opposition to Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 expansion project, as regulators in that state and Nebraska face heated debates over two proposed Canadian pipelines that would expand export capacity from the oil sands.

Enbridge last week commenced construction of its Line 3 Replacement Program in Canada and Wisconsin where it has permits, and the Calgary-based firm appears confident it will win approval from Minnesota early next year. In Western Canada, political leaders welcomed the project – which will result in billions of dollars in investment and thousands of construction jobs – as a boon to an economy that has been hammered by low oil prices and an important addition to the industry’s export capacity.

