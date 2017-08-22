The U.S. lumber industry is urging the Trump administration to extend punitive duties on Canadian softwood shipments indefinitely.

Preliminary countervailing duties on Canadian shipments of lumber into the United States averaging nearly 20 per cent took effect on April 28 and will end on Sunday after four months. The U.S. Department of Commerce also imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties averaging almost 7 per cent, which took effect June 30 and will last six months.

Report Typo/Error