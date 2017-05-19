Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A U.S. flag flies in front of the natural gas fired 1200-megawatt Kendall Energy power plant, owned by Dynegy Inc., in Minooka, Ill., in this file photo. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)
A U.S. flag flies in front of the natural gas fired 1200-megawatt Kendall Energy power plant, owned by Dynegy Inc., in Minooka, Ill., in this file photo. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

Vistra Energy in takeover talks with Dynegy: report Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Power producer Vistra Energy Corp has proposed to take over debt-laden rival Dynegy Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Texas-based companies are in initial talks and a deal is still far from guaranteed, the Journal reported.

Dynegy emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, in October 2012 after it had filed for protection from creditors a year earlier, burdened by costly power plant leases.

Vistra Energy declined to comment on the bid while Dynegy was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular