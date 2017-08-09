Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Pumpjacks at work on a well pad outside of Fox Creek, Alberta on Thursday, July 2, 2015. (Amber Bracken For The Globe and Mail)
Pumpjacks at work on a well pad outside of Fox Creek, Alberta on Thursday, July 2, 2015. (Amber Bracken For The Globe and Mail)

Texas billionaire brothers bet big on Canadian fracking Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones and Kelly Cryderman

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Texas billionaire brothers known for success in the fracking business and for funding U.S. conservative causes are betting on the Canadian oil-field-service industry returning to better times.

Wilks Brothers LLC, owned by Farris and Dan Wilks, has increased its stake in Calfrac Well Services Ltd., the Calgary-based hydraulic fracturing, or pressure-pumping, company that has seen its share price climb by a third since the start of July.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Kelly Cryderman @KellyCryderman, Jeffrey Jones @the_Jeff_Jones

Also on The Globe and Mail

Martin Shkreli 'delighted' with result of securities fraud trial (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular