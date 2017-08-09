Texas billionaire brothers known for success in the fracking business and for funding U.S. conservative causes are betting on the Canadian oil-field-service industry returning to better times.
Wilks Brothers LLC, owned by Farris and Dan Wilks, has increased its stake in Calfrac Well Services Ltd., the Calgary-based hydraulic fracturing, or pressure-pumping, company that has seen its share price climb by a third since the start of July.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @KellyCryderman, @the_Jeff_Jones
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd$3.36-0.01(-0.30%)
- Trican Well Service Ltd$3.48-0.03(-0.85%)
- Updated August 9 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.