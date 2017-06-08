Shipping companies and ports that trade on the St. Lawrence Seaway are nervously watching high water levels on the Great Lakes and bracing for measures that could bring commerce to a halt.

A possible move to reduce Lake Ontario’s water level by increasing the outflow through a dam near Cornwall, Ont., would raise water-current speeds to unsafe levels and could halt freighter traffic on the inland waterway that links the North American heartland with world markets.

