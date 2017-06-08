Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An Algoma Central ship is docked at the Port of Montreal, where the water level is currently up 60 centimetres. (Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail)
Eric Atkins

Shipping companies and ports that trade on the St. Lawrence Seaway are nervously watching high water levels on the Great Lakes and bracing for measures that could bring commerce to a halt.

A possible move to reduce Lake Ontario’s water level by increasing the outflow through a dam near Cornwall, Ont., would raise water-current speeds to unsafe levels and could halt freighter traffic on the inland waterway that links the North American heartland with world markets.

