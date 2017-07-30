Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Just over a year after Virginia Black officially launched, the team behind it is stepping up marketing efforts in a bid to double its first-year sales of 30,000 cases in its second year.
Susan Krashinsky Robertson

As a young man, he occasionally backed up Jerry Lee Lewis on the drums. On first dates, he always insists on splitting the bill. He wears glasses, but they aren’t prescription. He is not the Most Interesting Man in the World.

He’s Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham. And he’s coming to your TV screen in the near future – as the “realest dude ever” – happily borrowing the cachet of that long-running Dos Equis campaign to promote his son’s Virginia Black whiskey.

