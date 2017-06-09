Anything the Internet can do, we can do – sort of.

That, essentially, was a common message this week as Canada’s biggest TV broadcasters made their sales pitches to advertisers for the upcoming seasons: You don’t always need to go online to reach a precise target audience.

TV is seen by advertisers as a mass medium, a blanket way to get exposure for their brands to large segments of people at once. But to keep up with digital media, which can target very specific audiences and have gobbled up a growing share of overall ad spending, broadcasters told the ad-buying community at their “upfront” presentations that they are working hard to offer more tools to ensure their commercials reach the right people.

Report Typo/Error