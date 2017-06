For years, Sears Canada Inc. has been focused on its brand’s evolution.

A full decade ago, when announcing work with a new agency, Sears acknowledged that the retailer needed to “become relevant with Canadian consumers” and that it required a “renewed brand vision.”

Canadian retail was becoming polarized as shoppers moved toward both discount and higher-end stores. Sears was stuck in the middle.

Sears Canada: The retailer's rise and decline (The Canadian Press)

