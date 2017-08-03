A 2015 oil train crash and explosion in Northern Ontario was caused by an improperly repaired rail that failed, the Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

The chair of the rail safety investigator called on Transport Canada to improve its track inspections to better predict track problems and reduce the risk of railway disasters similar to the Canadian National Railway Co. derailment near Gogama, Ont., that spilled 2.6 million litres of oil and burned for three days.

“While no one was injured, the environmental concerns remain,” said Kathy Fox, who leads the independent investigator of rail, air and pipeline mishaps. “As long as issues related to train speed, tank-car crash-worthiness, track maintenance and railway-personnel training remain, the transportation of flammable liquids by rail will continue to pose a risk to people, property and the environment.”

The 94-oil-car CN train derailed early on March 7, 2015, while travelling at 43 miles an hour, less than the 50 mph limit. “This was the third significant derailment involving a CN freight train in a three-week span ... in Northern Ontario,” Ms. Fox said.

The TSB’s investigators found the section of track that failed in the March 7 crash had been repaired three days earlier. The employee who worked on the track inserted a new section of rail but did not conduct a CN-required test using dye that should have revealed an internal rail crack, said Rob Johnston, who manages TSB’s central rail region. Additionally, the new rail piece did not match the existing rail height, and was improperly ground down in an attempt to make it fit.

“The grinding was insufficient and a mismatch between the two rail heads remained,” Mr. Johnston said. “The mismatched joint was subjected to continuous pounding from freight-car wheels. Three days later the defect within the rail failed and the rail broke away under the train, causing the sixth to 44th tank cars to derail.”

The TSB was critical of CN training and policies on rail repairs.

CN said Thursday it responded to the 2015 derailments by implementing better engineering standards for its rail repairs and inspections, and by training employees to better identify problems.

“We have expanded our use of technology to analyze, monitor and inspect track across the CN network,” said CN spokesman Patrick Waldron. “We continue to invest to maintain, improve and protect our infrastructure. Since 2015, CN has invested nearly $400-million in our rail infrastructure across Northern Ontario, including installing 200 miles of new rail.”

“This was a very unfortunate incident, the result of a broken rail, and we apologize to the residents of Gogama and the Mattagami First Nation for the impacts to their community,” Mr. Waldron said.

On Thursday, Ms. Fox called on the federal government track inspectors to collect from railways data that predicts track problems – washouts, erosion and other issues – instead of relying on past issues when targeting areas for inspection. Although the Gogama section had been inspected by CN several times before the derailment, Transport Canada had not examined the rail since 2012, she said.

“We believe there are a number of steps that have been taken subsequent to the Lac-Mégantic tragedy to reduce the risk but we also believe a lot more needs to be done,” Ms. Fox said.

A spokeswoman for Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he was out of the country and unavailable for an interview. “The department will review the report and assess the recommendation that has been made,” Mélany Gauvin said.

“Minister Garneau is committed to improving rail safety in Canada and this is his top priority. We share the TSB’s commitment to advancing the safety of Canada’s transportation system and is committed to working with partners to further enhance the safety of Canada’s railway system,” she said by e-mail.

The tank cars in the Gogama crash are known as CPC-1232 models, which are an upgraded version of the older DOT-111 tank cars involved in the Lac-Mégantic oil-train tragedy.

The CPC-1232 model has extra outer protection and was designed to better withstand a derailment. But the models have failed in several derailments – including another CN derailment in Northern Ontario a few weeks before the March 7 crash – and the TSB has urged the federal government to stop permitting their use for flammable goods.

Ms. Fox is not happy the CPC-1232 tank cars are permitted in use until 2020 or 2025, depending on the amount of extra cladding on the tanks. The tank cars in the Gogama crash punctured and released oil in a similar manner to those in the Lac-Mégantic crash that killed 47 people, the TSB said.

“We’re concerned about the delay in transitioning to the new standard,” Ms. Fox said.

The 2013 Lac-Mégantic disaster highlighted the dangers associated with moving oil by rail. The practice has grown quickly since 2010 amid a lack of pipeline space and discoveries of oil in areas not served by pipes.

In 2015, there were 12 main-track derailments involving dangerous goods, down from 25 in 2014 and less than the five-year average of 15, according to TSB data.

The CN oil trains that crashed and burned in Northern Ontario in 2015 were carrying Western Canadian crude to a Valero Energy Inc. refinery in Lévis, Que. The refinery is not connected to a pipeline and gets its oil by rail or ship.

A Fraser Institute study released in July found pipelines and ships are safer ways to move oil than trains, both in number of incidents and size of spills. The study, which took into account volumes of oil shipped and used data between 2004 and 2015, said pipelines were 2.5 times less likely than rail to have a spill.

The three major pipeline projects approved in Western Canada are years from being ready to move oil to markets. A fourth proposal, TransCanada’s Energy East, faces stiff opposition. The plan would ship western oil to refineries in Quebec and New Brunswick.

