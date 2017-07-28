Just days after being hit with a shocking $190-billion (U.S.) tax bill, the African subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp. says it is facing new pressure tactics from Tanzanian authorities, including the detention of a senior employee and the seizure of his passport.

It’s the latest escalation of an increasingly nasty conflict between the Tanzanian government and the country’s biggest private investor, Barrick subsidiary Acacia Mining, which says it has invested $3-billion in its Tanzanian gold mines over the past 15 years.

