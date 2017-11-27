Teva CEO shuffles management as firm refines restructuring plan

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s new chief executive officer ousted the company's three top division heads on Monday as he works to turn around and streamline the operations of the debt-laden drug maker.

CEO Kare Schultz, who joined Teva on Nov. 1, said he will combine the Israeli company's generic and specialty drugs business, as well as the research and development groups for those units.

Shares in the world's largest generic-drug maker, which have been in a year-long freefall owing to narrowing profit margins in generics and a series of pricey acquisitions, jumped as much as 6.4 per cent in New York trading on Monday.

Various media had reported last week that Teva planned to cut up to one-quarter of its 6,860-strong work force in Israel and a few thousand more staff in the United States.

"Teva is taking decisive and immediate action to address external pressures and internal inefficiencies," Mr. Schultz said, adding that the company is working on a detailed restructuring plan to be unveiled in mid-December.

Teva said Michael Hayden, the chief scientific officer, Rob Koremans, head of global specialty medicines, and Dipankar Bhattacharjee, head of the global generic medicines group, would step down at the end of the year. The company is saddled with nearly $35-billion (U.S.) in debt after its $40.5-billion acquisition of Allergan PLC's generic-drug business Actavis last year. Profits from generics have slumped since that deal closed and the CEO who engineered the purchase was forced to step down earlier this year.

The company also appointed Michael McClellan as permanent chief financial officer, after he held the role on an interim basis since July, and made five other executive changes at the top of the company.

"It appears to us that the new CEO is approaching Teva with an axe in each hand, not hedge clippers or pruning shears," Wells Fargo analyst David Maris said in a research note. "We think the market will like this in the short run, but will eventually have serious questions as to whether this approach is cutting fat or muscle."