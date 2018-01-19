 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Trump’s Africa insult morphs into tourism campaigns

Trump’s Africa insult morphs into tourism campaigns

Some tourism operators are humorously exploiting U.S. President Donald Trumps insults last week during a meeting in Washington to promote Africa’s many attractions.

Evan Vucci/AP

JOHANNESBURG
The Associated Press

First, there was outrage in Africa at President Donald Trump's vulgar comment about the continent. Now some tourism operators are humorously exploiting it to promote Africa's many attractions.

Trump referred to African nations as "shithole countries" last week during a meeting in Washington, according to several participants. The president denied using that language.

The Gondwana Collection, a private tourism operator in Namibia, has released a video featuring the southern African nation's wildlife and natural beauty. A narrator mimicking Trump's voice and repeating his remark invites people to visit "Africa's No. 1" such country.

Story continues below advertisement

A Facebook page promoting Zambian tourism includes an image of a rugged setting and a slogan welcoming visitors to "(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)hole Zambia."

Botswana's government has posted images on Twitter of wildlife in what it calls a "waterhole country."

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.