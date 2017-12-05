Apple’s iPhone market share slips on iPhone X delay: research firm

The market share of Apple Inc's iPhone declined in key regions in the three months ended October, hurt by the unavailability of the iPhone X during that time, research firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech said on Tuesday.
In the United States, the share of iOS – the iPhone's operating system – declined to 32.9 per cent from 40.6 per cent a year ago, data from Kantar showed.
IOS share also fell in Japan and big European markets, while Google's Android gained share in most markets, Kantar said.
