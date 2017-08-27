Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee arrives at the office of the independent counsel team in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 19, 2017. (Kim Hong-Ji/REUTERS)
SEOUL — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee’s defence lawyer has filed to appeal against a five-year jail term for bribery handed down by a lower court, the Seoul Central District Court’s website said on Monday without giving details.

A Samsung spokeswoman did not have any immediate comment about the appeal against the sentencing handed down on Friday.

The sentencing of the billionaire scion was a significant moment for South Korea’s decades-long economic order, which has been dominated by powerful, family-run conglomerates.

