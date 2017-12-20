Subaru opens investigation into mileage cheating

Subaru Corp on Wednesday said it was investigating whether its inspectors may have falsified data on vehicle mileage readings during final inspections conducted on cars sold in Japan.
The Japanese auto maker in October revealed that uncertified staff had been carrying out tests on new cars sold on the domestic market for decades, and on Tuesday vowed to improve oversight.
On Wednesday it said in a statement that some inspectors had told external investigators that mileage data also had been altered on some models during the final checking process. It added that it had not confirmed that any such fabrications had taken place.
Subaru shares fell as much as 8.5 per cent on Wednesday and were the most heavily traded stock by turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨