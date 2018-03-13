 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bayer acquisition of Monsanto gets conditional approval from China

Bayer acquisition of Monsanto gets conditional approval from China

The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at a building in Caracas, Venezuela on March 1, 2016.

Marco Bello/REUTERS

BEIJING
Reuters

Bayer on Tuesday secured conditional approval from China's commerce ministry for its planned acquisition of the world No. 1 seed company Monsanto, chalking up a victory in the onerous struggle to win over watchdogs across the globe.

The ministry also ordered the German drug and crop chemicals maker to spin off some businesses globally, including vegetable seeds, corn, soybean, cotton, and herbicide, according to a statement posted on the ministry's website.

Bayer has already pledged to sell certain seed and herbicide assets for €5.9-billion ($7.27-billion) to BASF to address EU regulatory concerns and has separately offered to sell its vegetable seeds business to BASF.

Story continues below advertisement

"These divestments are covered by our agreement and the ongoing negotiations with BASF as previously communicated," Bayer said in a statement.

In addition, Bayer committed to grant "fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory access" to the merged entity's digital agriculture offerings in China to Chinese developers of farm management software.

Bayer has secured the go-ahead from Brazilian regulators, while people familiar with the matter told Reuters two weeks ago that Bayer was in the frame to win conditional antitrust approval from the European Union for the $62.5-billion deal.

Bayer said at the time that the U.S. review was not as far advanced as EU's, but it was confident it would make progress there over the next few weeks.

In Russia, however, Bayer has taken the regulator to court to "safeguard its rights" in the review procedure.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.