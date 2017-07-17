Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
BlackRock’s Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. (Toru Hanai/REUTERS)
BlackRock’s Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. (Toru Hanai/REUTERS)

BlackRock profit rises 8.6 per cent on higher fees Add to ...

Diptendu Lahiri

Bengaluru — Reuters

Published

Last updated

BlackRock Inc, the world’s biggest asset manager, reported an 8.6 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by higher fees.

The company’s index-tracking exchange-traded funds have been growing at a record pace.

But the asset manager has been trying to restructure its actively managed stockpicking to thrive in a business that has seen its growth prospects slashed as investors move to low-cost funds.

The company has been cutting fees and has recently launched new bond ETFs in efforts to lure more investors to its products from traditional debt markets.

BlackRock ended the quarter with $5.69 trillion in assets under management, up from the preceding quarter, when managed assets totaled $4.89-trillion.

The company’s net income rose 8.6 per cent to $857-million in the second quarter.

In the most recent quarter, the company’s iShares ETF business took in $73.8-billion in new money, up from $15.7-billion, a year earlier.

Net investment in fixed-income securities totaled $42.92-billion. BlackRock attracted total “long-term” net flows of $103.62-billion in the quarterly period.

The company’s shares were marginally down in premarket trading on Monday.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: ETFs aren't just for passive investors anymore (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • BlackRock Inc
    $438.34
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated July 14 4:05 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular