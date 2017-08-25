World Bank auditors suspect Bombardier Inc. executives employed collusion and bribery to win a $340-million (U.S.) contract in Azerbaijan, according to documents related to the Swedish criminal probe involving the Canadian aerospace giant.

A preliminary report by the World Bank’s Integrity Vice Presidency is included in evidence that was entered into court by Sweden’s National Anti-Corruption Unit, which has charged one Bombardier employee with aggravated bribery in connection with the 2013 contract. The World Bank provided 85 per cent of the project’s funding.

