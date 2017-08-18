Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Because Canada has no duties on raw-sugar imports, the price Redpath pays is roughly half that paid by U.S.-based refiners.
Because Canada has no duties on raw-sugar imports, the price Redpath pays is roughly half that paid by U.S.-based refiners.

The sweet taste of U.S. trade rules: Canadian candy makers enjoy fruits of NAFTA Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Atkins

TORONTO — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Ship captain Sergei Kurash skippered the sugar freighter to Toronto from Nicaragua, via the Panama Canal, along the East Coast of the United States and up the St. Lawrence River.

That was a 16-day voyage, but the sugar’s journey is far from over. After being refined at the Redpath Industries Ltd. plant on the Toronto shoreline, the sugar will be packaged for grocery stores and food processors clustered around Canada’s biggest city.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Atkins on Twitter: @ericatkins2

Also on The Globe and Mail

McKenna says free trade benefits North American auto industry (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular