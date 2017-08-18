Ship captain Sergei Kurash skippered the sugar freighter to Toronto from Nicaragua, via the Panama Canal, along the East Coast of the United States and up the St. Lawrence River.

That was a 16-day voyage, but the sugar’s journey is far from over. After being refined at the Redpath Industries Ltd. plant on the Toronto shoreline, the sugar will be packaged for grocery stores and food processors clustered around Canada’s biggest city.

