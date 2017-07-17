Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Citigroup Center in New York. (Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press)
The Citigroup Center in New York. (Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press)

Citigroup to pick Frankfurt as European Union base this week: sources Add to ...

Alexander Hübner and Anjuli Davies

FRANKFURT/LONDON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

U.S. bank Citigroup Inc. is set to become the latest Wall Street bank to pick Frankfurt as its European Union base this week in preparation for when Britain leaves the European Union, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

Citi had earlier said it would choose Frankfurt to become its hub for sales and trading in the EU and move “a couple of hundred” jobs outside of London after Brexit. Citi’s European base move was reported on Monday by Sky News.

British finance minister Philip Hammond said this month that the country should push for a transitional deal to help businesses, as the government held its first high level meeting with corporate leaders to discuss Brexit.

Global banks have said they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the country’s planned EU exit.

Financial services firms need a regulated subsidiary in an EU country to offer products across the bloc, which could prompt some to move jobs out of Britain if it loses access to the European single market.

The Association of Foreign Banks in Germany expects 3,000 to 5,000 new jobs in Frankfurt over the next two years as a result of Brexit, its head Stefan Winter of UBS told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag in June.

Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas SA, Barclays Plc and Bank of America Corp are among the banks contemplating shifting some operations after Brexit.

Citi declined to comment.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Brexit: Here's how the next two years could play out now that Britain has filed for divorce from the EU (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular