Collapse of U.K.’s Carillion puts Canadian workers’ future in doubt

One of Britain's largest construction companies, which has extensive operations in Canada, has been put into liquidation, throwing the future of 43,000 workers worldwide into doubt and raising troubling questions for Prime Minister Theresa May.

Carillion PLC is involved in more than 400 government projects in the U.K., including construction of the new £1.4-billion ($2.4-billion Canadian) high-speed rail line. It also manages schools, prisons and military housing, and provides maintenance services to Network Rail. In Canada, the company employs around 6,000 people and provides a variety of services in the energy, health care and transportation sectors. Its Canadian operations include maintaining housing at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa and building roads in Ontario and Alberta as well as hospitals in Toronto; North Battleford, Sask.; Sault Ste. Marie; Ottawa and Nunavut. It's not clear what impact the liquidation filing in Britain will have on the Canadian division.

"This is a very sad day for Carillion, for our colleagues, suppliers and customers that we have been proud to serve over many years," company chairman Philip Green said in a statement on Monday. "In recent days, however, we have been unable to secure the funding to support our business plan and it is therefore with the deepest regret that we have arrived at this decision."

Story continues below advertisement

The liquidation filing came after frantic efforts over the weekend by the company, its lenders and government officials to restructure Carillion's finances. Last week some of the company's largest bankers balked at providing any extra lending without some intervention from the government. The government has indicated that it will take over some contracts and it may re-tender others to ensure operations continue and workers are not impacted. It will also cover some of the costs of the liquidation but it will not provide a bailout.

"It is regrettable that Carillion has not been able to find suitable financing options with its lenders but taxpayers cannot be expected to bail out a private-sector company," David Lidington, the Cabinet Office minister, said in a statement Monday. "For clarity, all employees should keep coming to work, you will continue to get paid. Staff that are engaged on public-sector contracts still have important work to do."

Carillion's collapse has been rapid. Early last year the company issued a bullish forecast, predicting a strong 2017. But within seven months it released the first of three profit warnings as it started losing money on key contracts. The company wrote off £800-million worth of work in July, suspended its dividend and dismissed chief executive Richard Howson. However, none of that could save the business and it now has around £1.5-billion in debt, including a £580-million deficit in its pension plan.

Mr. Lidington told the BBC on Monday that it was "regrettable" that Carillion has been unable to secure refinancing. He added that the government departments that had contracts with the company had drawn up contingency plans. And he said some contracts for government services could be taken over by other suppliers.

However, the government will be under pressure to explain why it continued to hire Carillion for work even as the company ran into financial issues. The government is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons on Monday, and some opposition MPs have been calling for a public inquiry.

"What we don't want to see happen is the government to take on those contracts which are making a loss, while those contracts that are profitable are simply sold on to another company. That's not good enough. We want all those [public-sector] contracts to be brought back into public control," said Rebecca Long-Bailey, a Labour MP and business critic.

Added Rehana Azam of the labour union GMB: "The fact such a massive government contractor like Carillion has been allowed to go into administration shows the complete failure of a system that has put our public services in the grip of shady profit-making contractors."

Story continues below advertisement