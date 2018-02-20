 Skip to main content

Deutsche Bank to cut at least 250 investment banking jobs: source

People walk past a Deutsche Bank logo in Frankfurt in this file photo.

KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS

FRANKFURT
Reuters
Deutsche Bank is cutting at least 250 investment banking jobs in locations including London and the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that the figure could rise to as many as 500.

Bloomberg earlier cited sources saying that Deutsche is trimming senior and mid-level investment banking positions.

Deutsche's Corporate and Investment Bank had 17,251 full-time employees at the end of 2017.

It is in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs group-wide from 2015 levels, or around one in 10 staff, with 4,000 jobs expected to go in Germany.

